T-62 in mud

The Game...

Here is a game on an area of the world that most publishers have ignored. This game concerns the Iranian offensive, "Operation Hoveyzeh" during the Iran-Iraq War (First Persian Gulf War), January 5-7, 1981.

"Mud, Blood & Steel, the Battle of Hoveyzeh, January 5-7, 1981" is published by High Flying Dice Games, LLC (HFDG). Designed by veteran designer Paul Rohrbaugh with graphics designed by Bruce Yearian. It is a hell of a good looking game, with thanks to Bruce. The colors of the map and units are beautiful and go well together.

Sooner or later, a game comes along that makes one take a look at a game publishing company. This is one of those games. It is a very well designed and straight forward. Though only costing $7.95, it is equal to any game costing 10x or more.

The Battle...

The battle being depicted is also known as "Operation Hoveyzeh" and/or "Operation Nasr" (Victory), January 5 to 7, The area of the battle 1981. It was the first attempt of many operations that Iran used to remove the Iraqis from their lands. Operation Nasr was hastily planned by Khomeini and his clerics, the true rulers of Iran. WIth the government in shambles, many of the Clerics still mistrusted many of the military. Khomeini and his clerics needed a battle to unify their hold on the Iranian people and could also be used to force President Banisadr into resigning if the battle was lost.

The Iranian 88th Armor Division used in the attack was actually the Iranian 88th Armor Brigade expanded into an adhoc division by combining units from the depleted 92nd Division. It consisted of 3 armor brigades of British Chieftains (Mk I to V) and M-60A1s, but lack recon units, mech inf, arty, and other divisional assets. The 55th Parachute Brigade was attached to be used for Infantry support.

In case you are wondering, as great as tanks are, they cannot survive the battlefield without Infantry covering the flanks. This was true in 1916, as it is now. Did you know this battle was the largest armor battle fought since the Yom Kippur War (aka the "6 Day War", soon to be coming (well at the end of this year :D) from ATO magazine as their end of year annual magazine with game, and designed by the way by Paul Rohrbaugh.)

The Iraqi's 9th Armor Division was the opposition in this battle. Consisting of 4 Brigades of T-55 tanks, and a Brigade of the more powerful T-62 from the 3rd Armor Division. These were assigned as the reserve force, just in case. And this was no adhoc division, as it had the full compliment including artillery and infantry. The Iraqi's used their Division assets to their full ability. Divisional Engineers prepared positions about 1/2 mile behind where the lead 9th elements were located.

Notice the "red" number on the armor unit to the right? That is important to remember. The game comes with 34, 1/2" unmounted counters (mounting is available when you buy the game) consisting of four markers (two morale, one game turn and one "fortunes of war"), twelve "pin" markers, eight Iraqi combat units (double sided, with a reduction), two "strike" (one acft strike and one arty strike) markers, seven Iranian combat units (double sided, with a reduction) and one "air" strike marker.

Though the entire map is 11"x17" in size, consisting of a terrain key, a chart on how to read the units, morale & support track, game turn track and a random events table, the actual battle map is only 7.5"x9.5" and features a non-passable river, except at the main bridge (this is the Karkhah River btw), a passable smaller stream, clear desert, roads, and MUD, lots n'lots of mud.

The Iranians had flooded the area to stop the Iraqis in Nov 80. And it worked. However, when the Iranians attack in the same area on Jan 5, 1981, they were forced to utilized the same road system as the Iraqi's to keep from being bogged down. It seems as if they didn't pay attention to any of the previous reports of the flooding of the area. The 88th Armor Division paid a terrible price with the lost of many lives and armor when the brigades went off the roads and were caught in the same mud. The game simulates this very well with most of the map as mud hexes.

Available (as it is for all High Flying Dice Games) is a card set for $8. Now this card set is well worth the money. It has some nice really nice artwork on the cards. Notice whose photos are on the 2 "Jokers" needed for the game? And the cards have instructions on them instead of a person having to remember, odd - one activation, even - 2 activations, etc. I don't have these cards, not yet, but I am leaning towards them getting them soon and should have bought the cards when I purchased the game.

In lieu of the card set, players need to provide a deck of cards. Remove all face cards (Ace is not a face card), divide the deck into Red and Black cards plus one joker for each deck. Give the red deck to the Iranian player and the black deck to the Iraqi player. And have each player shuffle their deck. One 6 sided Die (1D6) is also required.

The rules are four single sided pages in length. Nice and light and pretty straight forward as HFDG rules usually are. Download the addenda (errata) for the game and correct your set of rules before playing...





1.0 Components (correction): There are 34 (not 30) counters in the game.

2.1 Iranian Set Up (corrections): The reference to hex C12 should be to 0912. The reference to the 8th Armor should instead be to the 88th (the counters are correct).

2.2 Iraqi Set Up (correction): Hoveyzeh is in hex 0201 (not J1), Susangerd is in hex 0904 (notC4) and Saideh is in hex 0205 (not J5).

4.0 Assault (correction): The next-to-last DRM in the list should refer to a Pinned (not Disrupted) armor unit.

6.0 Air Support (correction): The second paragraph and last bullet should state “air support” (not artillery support).

8.1 Iranian Reinforcements (correction): Reinforcement units enter at hexes 1105 (not A5) or 0912 (not C12).

9.0 Changing Morale Levels (correction): The middle sentence, parenthesized section) in this rule should read “but never above 5”.

and one more piece of addenda - 2.1 Iranian Setup, paragraph 4, 2nd sentence (correction): the word "may" should be "many".

The three Iranian 88th Armor Division brigades were strung out on the roads coming from Ahwaz to Saideh going toward Haveyzeh on the highway along with the 55th Parachute being in the rear. The column was over 10 miles long. Accompanying the armor was 14 Cobra gunships to provide air cover. And it was these helos flying around, with possible radio traffic, that alerted the Iraqis to the presence of the Iranian armor. The Iraqi's decided to set up a trap for the 88th division. The lead Iraqi armor brigade fired a couple of rounds and retreated a mile to prepared positions that were just completed. These prepared positions allowed the Iraqi armor to be in what is termed as"Hull-down" positions. About the only thing sticking up and out is the turret with it's gun. Meanwhile, the Iranian commander thought he had run into an Iraqi recon probe and order his brigades to attack. And that they did. The Iranians fell into a neatly laid out trap, and paid for it.



Playing the Game...

After both players have setup (not only counters, but also sit up the arty and air strikes) the Iranian player rolls a 1D6 to see how many activations they will get for the 1st game turn (just this one time). Also, the Iranian player begins the game with "Fortunes of War" special event. Once this has been performed, the next rounds will be by card draw. This game is like playing the old card game, that most learned as kids - "War".

The game consists of 8 turns played with many rounds. The turns cover the three days and two nights that the battle went on. To play each round, each player turns over the top card of their deck and who has the highest card wins the round. Odd card is one activation, even card is two activations or the winning player can pass on either. If the card draw is a tie, the player who did not perform any activation(s) in the previous round can perform 1 activation (or pass).

Arty Strike (Iraqi player only) Air Support Strike (both players) Move (both players) Assault (both players) Rally (both players)

The first time a joker is drawn, the owning player rolls 1D6 and consults the special events table on the game map. The 2nd time a joker shows up, the game turn is over, with no activations perform. If it is not the last turn of the game, do the following:

move the turn marker up 1 space on the Game Record Track. Both players reshuffle their decks.

A unit can move from one hex to an adjacent hex via a movement activation. All units have a movement allowance printed on their counter and spends a number of movements points to enter each hex depending on the terrain cost. The chart for this is on the game map. All units must stop moving when entering a hex adjacent to an undisrupted enemy unit. There is no stacking of player units and no entering hexes occupied by enemy units.

I had fun with this game. It has a very low counter density (making it easier to kept track of the counters and to mount). A nice playable map, with a turn track showing 3 days and 3 nights divided into 8 hours each. The only modification I made to the map was to put on yellow circles to show where the Iraqi sets up and reinforcements to enter in the game and blue circles for Iranian set up and reinforcements to enter. Why yellow and blue? I can see those colors very easy. :D



I didn't want to give the whole game away, so I only wrote a little bit on the rules. There is another game on the entire Iran-Iraq War called Bloody Dawns by Pierre Razoux. It is a professional design sold by High Flying Dice Games, LLC for $50.00 plus shipping.

Complexity of the game = LOW with moderate medium overtones. Solitaire = HIGH (a little work is needed) Fun Level = VERY HIGH Nail biting = 10 fingers worth. It can down to the last card draw of the last turn if the Iranian player thinks. Length of typical full game =about 1.5 to 2.5 hours. Out of the 10 or so games played, it is hard for the Iranian player to win, but it is doable. You will have to think outside the normal box and work with what you got. Arty Strike is the Iraqi friend and the Iranian enemy. The Iranian Player starts out strong, but "lady luck" with the cards has a way of wiping out the those brigades and battle plans. Amazingly, just like what happen on Jan5 1981 :D

Why thank you SC. I used "THE BOOK". Yes, the "book" is considered by many Historians as the only book on this war to read, also known as "The Iran-Iraq War" by Pierre Razoux. It is available, new or used from many places. Originally written in French and excellently translated to English by Nicholas Elliott , it is a joy to read. Pierre has laid open the many myths that other Iran-Iraq War writers have perpetuated, such as America giving the go ahead to Saddam to attack Iran and may others. His precise research is fascinating and other more prominent writers should learn how to do their research. From not only orders of battle (OOB) but also the ships and aircraft used and the history how Khomeini came to power to rule with an iron fist. Pierre also interview many Iranians and Iraqis of prominence who fought the war and directed it. Also people of other countries who were in power during this time. BTW,"The Iran-Iraq War" was published by Harvard University Press in 2015 and awarded the 2016 Best Book of the Year Award by the Society for Military History. Originally published: La Guerre Iran-Irak, 1980-1988: Premiere guerre du Golfe. Perrin, un department d'Edi8, 2013.

Generally I don't add this little section, but I am so impressed with how this game, small in size and price, is one in a million. I would like to thank Paul for designing and publishing this game. Bruce for his outstanding graphics and last but not least, the gentleman responsible for providing the necessary information, Pierre. /SALUTE

-ab

And here is where the game begins...The two infantry counters have the standard NATO symbols, while the armor units have side views of the T-55 and T-62 for the Iraqis and Chieftains Mk 1-5, M-60A1s for the Iranians. All side views are correct to the respected armor (for example, it is easy to distinguish between a T-55 with the bore evacuator being on the end of the gun and the space between the 1st and 2nd road wheel, while the T-62's bore evacuator was about 2/3's of the length towards the muzzle of the gun. Good going Bruce.For each activation a player can do one of the following:If using the optional facing rules, all armor units must end their movement with the top of the counter facing a hex-side in order to clearly indicate the unit's frontal and rear aspects.Players may attempt the Assault Activation by an "un-pinned' unit. An infantry unit can only assault an enemy unit in the adjacent hex. An armor unit can assault an enemy unit up to two hexes away. The attacking player designates the attacker and the defender unit and rolls a die.-SC