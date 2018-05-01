Rock and a Hard Place pocketgame #2





My recent 5 game purchase from High Flying Dice Games, LLC included a very pleasant surprise, their second released pocket game called "Rock and a Hard Place, The Fight For Malta's Fort Benghaisa", a "what if" scenario of the German glider landings on Malta to take out Fort Benghaisa for Esigenza C3 / Unternehmen Herkules (fortunately cancelled in Nov 1942).



Malta has always played a part thru-out history as an important heavily fortified island, that dominated the sea lanes in the Med. This review will concern it's self from the aspect of the Malta during 1940 to 1942 when the island could have been invaded by both the Germans and Italians. Operation Herkules (Unternehmen Herkules/Operazione C3) was the German code-name given to an abortive plan for the invasion of Malta during World War II. Through air and sea landings, the Italians and Germans hoped to eliminate Malta as a British air and naval base and secure an uninterrupted flow of supplies across the Mediterranean Sea to Axis forces in Libya and Egypt. Extensive preparations were made for the invasion, but the Axis victory at the Battle of Gazala (26 May to 21 June 1942), the capture of Tobruk on 21 June and Unternehmen Aïda (Operation Aïda), the pursuit of the British as they retreated into Egypt, led to the plan being postponed and then cancelled in November 1942.

Please note, that most of the below is from Wikipedia with validation of the OOB from several of my sources. If the history is wrong, it is my fault as I took the lazy way out instead of writing it out. At the end of this review is a PDF from a US Army student at Command College that is available as a US Army Public Domain pdf for you to download.

The Axis plan to invade Malta had its origin in Italian military studies conducted in the mid-1930s during Second Italo-Abyssinian War. By 1938, the Italian army command had estimated the amount of sea transport it would require to move significant military forces into North Africa, and identified the seizure of Malta as a prerequisite. An outline plan for a seaborne assault was drawn up and periodically revised, but the Regia Marina (Italian Navy) initially showed little interest in it. The concept was approved at a meeting between Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini from 29 to 30 April 1942.

Command of the airborne component of Herkules was given to Major General Kurt Student and Fliegerkorps XI. Student had planned and executed the German airborne assault in the Battle of Crete in May 1941. In contrast with the hasty planning for that operation, Student now had months to prepare and avoid the mistakes made on Crete.



Knowledge of British defensive positions on Malta was extensive, thanks to meticulous aerial mapping by the Italians. Every fortification, artillery emplacement and AA battery was carefully noted and scrutinized. Student claimed later that "We even knew the caliber of the coastal guns, and how many degrees they could be turned inland". Ten Gruppen of Junkers Ju 52 transports with 500 aircraft were allocated for the air landings, along with 300 DFS 230 gliders (carrying ten men each) and 200 larger Go 242 gliders (each carrying twenty-three men or a light vehicle/gun). Also to be included were two dozen Messerschmidt Me 321 Gigant gliders capable of carrying up to 200 fully equipped paratroopers or a 25 long tons (25 t) tank. These were to be towed by the new He 111Z (Zwilling) five-engine modification of the He 111 medium bomber

The Regia Aeronautica (Italian Royal Air Force) would contribute approximately 180–220 transport aircraft, mostly three-engine SM.75s (carrying 24–28 men each), SM.81s (carrying 12–14 men each) and SM.82s (carrying 30–34 men each). Given the 90 mi (140 km) distance between Axis airfields on Sicily and the drop zones over Malta, it was possible for the motorized transports to make four round-trips per day. They were to drop one Italian and one German airborne division onto the southern side of the island.



The paratroopers had to secure the high ground behind the invasion beaches, and seize a nearby airfield for Axis transport aircraft to land on with another division and supplies. Airborne units for the invasion included the German Fliegerdivision 7 (11,000 men) plus the Italian 185th Airborne Division Folgore (7,500 men) and 80th Infantry Division La Spezia air landing division (10,500 men); approximately 29,000 airborne troops. Preparations for the airborne assault included construction of three glider strips 25 mi (40 km) south of Mount Etna on Sicily.

The seaborne assault force comprised 70,000 Italian ground troops who were to make amphibious landings at two points on the south-eastern side of the island, in Marsaxlokk bay, with the main effort falling upon a site named "Famagosta beach", and a smaller secondary landing at "Larnaca beach". Also to be seized were the lesser islands of Gozo and Comino. Amphibious feints would be directed at St. Paul's Bay, Mellieha Bay, and north-west of Valletta near the old Victoria Lines, to draw British attention away from the real landing sites. The main assault convoy was scheduled to begin landing on Malta just before midnight on the first day, after the airborne forces had landed in the afternoon and secured the heights above the beaches.



The bulk of the first-wave assault troops would come from the Friuli Infantry Division (10,000 men) and Livorno Infantry Division (9,850) of the Italian XXX Corps. Also included were 1,200 men from the 1st Assault Battalion and Loreto Battalion (both drawn from the Regia Aeronautica) two battalions of San Marco Marines (2,000) three battalions of Blackshirts (1,900) and 300 Nuotatori (a commando unit of San Marco marines specially trained in ocean swimming and beach assault). Armoured support comprised nineteen Semovente 47/32 and eight Semovente 75/18 self-propelled guns plus thirty L3 tankettes (comparable in size and armament to the British Bren Gun Carrier).









It would also include the remainder of the 10th Armour Regiment (3,800). The Superga Infantry Division (9,200) plus a battalion of Blackshirts and a small detachment of San Marco Marines (1,000) were to be in position to land on the smaller island of Gozo in the early morning hours of the second day.



Additional armour intended for Herkules included 2.Kompanie/Panzerabteilung z.b.V.66 (zur besonderen Verwendung [for special use]), a German unit partly equipped with captured Russian tanks. Ten assorted KV-1 [46 long tons (47t)] and KV-2 [53 long tons (54t)] heavy tanks were made available. At least ten Italian motozattere (landing craft) were modified with reinforced flooring and internal ramps to carry and off-load the Russian vehicles. Other tanks in the unit included captured Russian T-34 medium tanks, up-armored German light tanks (five VK 1601s and five VK 1801s) plus twelve Panzer IVGs armed with 75 mm guns. Twenty German Panzer III tanks were also offered for use in the invasion but it is not known what unit these were to be drawn from. Two days were allowed for the main amphibious assault and landing of the follow-up convoy, though this was dependent on quickly securing Marsaxlokk Bay to land heavier artillery pieces and a much higher tonnage of supplies. The follow-up convoy would be mainly made up of troops from the Italian XVI Corps: the Assieta Infantry Division (9,000) and the Napoli Infantry Division (8,900) along with attached artillery assets (3,200).It would also include the remainder of the 10th Armour Regiment (3,800). The Superga Infantry Division (9,200) plus a battalion of Blackshirts and a small detachment of San Marco Marines (1,000) were to be in position to land on the smaller island of Gozo in the early morning hours of the second day.Additional armour intended for Herkules included 2.Kompanie/Panzerabteilung z.b.V.66 (zur besonderen Verwendung [for special use]), a German unit partly equipped with captured Russian tanks. Ten assorted KV-1 [46 long tons (47t)] and KV-2 [53 long tons (54t)] heavy tanks were made available. At least ten Italian motozattere (landing craft) were modified with reinforced flooring and internal ramps to carry and off-load the Russian vehicles. Other tanks in the unit included captured Russian T-34 medium tanks, up-armored German light tanks (five VK 1601s and five VK 1801s) plus twelve Panzer IVGs armed withguns. Twenty German Panzer III tanks were also offered for use in the invasion but it is not known what unit these were to be drawn from. Two days were allowed for the main amphibious assault and landing of the follow-up convoy, though this was dependent on quickly securing Marsaxlokk Bay to land heavier artillery pieces and a much higher tonnage of supplies.





In 1942 the garrison of Malta consisted of 15 infantry battalions (11 Commonwealth, 4 Maltese) organised into four brigades totalling 26,000 men. Tank support was provided by the 1st Independent Troop of the Royal Tank Regiment, disembarked in November 1940, which was initially equipped with four Matilda II "Infantry Tanks", armed with 2-pounder (40 mm) guns, and two Vickers Mk.VIC light tanks, armed with two machine guns (all tanks as part of detachments from the 7th Royal Tank Regiment and the 3rd The King's Own Hussars). These were reinforced in January 1942 by an additional eight tanks (four Cruiser Mk I and three Cruiser Mk IV tanks, and one Vickers Mk.VIC light tank), with the cruiser tanks armed with 2-pounder (40 mm) guns (all additional tanks were as part of a detachment from the 6th Royal Tank Regiment).Artillery support came from the 12th Field Regiment, Royal Artillery with twenty-four 25-pounder 3.45 in (88mm) field guns, capable of providing fire support out to a range of 6.8 mi (11km) and covering most of the island while remaining in protected static positions. Malta's fixed defenses included nineteen heavy coastal guns (varying in size from 12-inch to 16-inch - although these Victorian era weapons were all decommissioned), 130 smaller coastal guns (6-pounder to 9.2-inch), and 112 heavy and 144 light anti-aircraft guns.





10 × BL 6 in (150 mm) Mk XXIV, on Mounting, 6 in (150 mm) Mk 5 or 6

7 × BL 9.2 in (230 mm) gun Mk X, on Mounting Mk 7

QF 4.5 in (110 mm) gun Mk II, on Mounting Mk I

18 × QF 6 pounder 10 cwt gun (9 × 2)

30 × Ordnance QF 18 pounder

A date near mid-July 1942 was set for the invasion, partly to allow time to bring troops from other front line positions. Field Marshal Erwin Rommel supported the Malta plan and asked Hitler for command of the invasion forces. His reasons for supporting an invasion were to hinder the Allied troops fighting in Africa, as well as to remove the threat to the convoys heading to Italian-German forces with supplies, oil and men, all of which they were desperately low on. He prioritized the attack to such an extent that he was willing to move units from his front for the attack.



The head of the Luftwaffe, Hermann Göring, opposed the invasion, fearing it would turn into another near-disaster for his paratroops, as had happened on Crete. Field Marshall Albert Kesselring tirelessly promoted Unternehmen Herkules but even he was eventually dissuaded when it became apparent that too many air and ground units had been siphoned off to support the Axis drive into Egypt, diminishing any chance of success. With Hitler lacking faith in the parachute divisions after the Invasion of Crete, and in the ability of the Italian Navy to protect the invasion fleet from British naval attacks, the plan was cancelled.

The game:

"Rock and A Hard Place" is published by High Flying Dice Games, LLC, designed by Paul Rohrbaugh with graphics designer Bruce Yearian, and a dedication of the game to John Burtt. This is the first time in all of my years of playing, that I have ever seen a dedication of a game to anyone. He truly must have been very special.

Don't be fooled by it's size, though only 4"x6 in size, this game is large in stature. It packs as much thinking and fun as anything coming from any large gaming publisher. Simple in concept and play, but requiring solid thinking for play. There's no slacking with this game.



On the front side is the game map and 17 counters, consisting of the German units with five German combat counters, one German leader counter, three glider/ruin counters and one Naval/Air support counter. The British counter set consists of seven British combat counters, and one leader. There is also one game turn counter. Additionally, Paul has included variant rules with two more counters for play - one is the San Marcos Marines Commando unit and the other is a Royal Navy unit.

On the backside is located the rules and of course the back side of the counters showing a reduced state (yes, step-reduction!), how to deploy units box, and a terrain key.

Showing the card set and a good book

Heck yeah. There are variant counters with an instruction sheet and a card set for the game. The card set is available for $8.00. Is it worth it? I believe it is. I have it and find that I don't have to keep re-arranging my one poor old standard deck of cards all the time. Bad photo but you get the idea.

The book on the side is called "Fortress Malta, An Island Under Siege 1940-1943" written by James Holland. It is a very interesting book on Malta and well worth the price.

A CD of less than or equal to 4 results in the units on the glider being unaffected (the underline beneath the less than sign did not print). A CD of 5 through 10 (not 9) results in one on the glider being reduced.

Just a suggestion - before cutting out the counters, you may want to take this game to the printers and blow the game map up to ledger size (11"x17") (250% enlargement), and blow up the counters separately by 180% both front and back. Cut these out for gluing to chipboard (cut them in strips!). You will have a set of rules that is readable (especially if you have "old" eyes like the "bun") and counters will be large enough to handle and will fit in the hexes of the bigger map very nicely.



Copyright Copywrong - But please remember, you are only allowed to do this as long as you own the game. If you give the game away, then you MUST destroy the game parts that you made or give them away to the same person you gave the game too. Copyright is a very important tool. It protects all of us and allows protection of someone's work. While US copyright is one of the most lenient in the world (for example "fair use"), it does come with responsibilities. And this game is copyrighted, hint-hint. You are allowed to make a copy of everything, but not to sell, give away or keep, if you don't have the original in your possession.



The Bun sezs obey all copyright or these games may not get published.



This is a B&W 11x17 blow up of the game map. Why B&W? Easy, I can't see red or green. Unfortunately most of the map and hexes are shades of green. So I converted the game map to B&W and I can see everything. Can anyone tell me whats wrong with my setup of the British? If you can, I will mail you a pocket game (my choosing) and even pay for postage any where in the world. The answer is in the review.

I asked the question of who sets up first, I was told it doesn't matter. However, think about it. The British would probably not be on full alert when the gliders came in. The enemy bombers over head daily would lull the garrisons into a false peace of safety while keeping their heads down. After the bombing, the "all clear" would be signal. Troops would go off to do what needed to be done, eat, sleep, etc. Since the flight of a glider is silent, it wouldn't be until the first groups of gliders coming in that someone would stop being surprised that a full alert horn would go off and shite would hit the fan. Intelligence would play a huge role here. General Student has said that the Germans and Italians had every square inch of Malta mapped out including walls, trees, phone poles, obstacles of all sizes and every unit in every position. Since this was probably the case (one thing the Germans did not do was skipped on intelligence. Hitler may not have had any, but his Generals and Admirals did.), it makes sense for the Brits to set up first and then the German picking out the gliders landing.



In my games, I play with the British setting up first.



British units setup in any building hex. British garrison units deploy 1 unit in each objective hex (Battery 1 and 2 and the searchlight hexes). And the leader unit may deploy (stack) with any British unit at start. British regualr units are 3-3. British Garrison units are 2-2.



German units deploy two units per glider and the German picks his landing spots. Proceed to Game Play #1 "Glider Landing" to see if the gliders survive or not.





How it all comes together:



1)Glider Landing: After placing 1 glider per landing hex, the German player draws a card for each glider for it's landing:

If the card drawn is a Joker, ignore, discard, and draw again. Color of the card doesn't matter (any color will do). If CD < 4 (less than) the glider lands normal. If the CD is 5 to 10, one unit is reduced (flipped over, German players choice). If the CD is a face card (Jack, Queen, or King), draw again, following the the above for > 4 - no effect If the CD is 5 to 10, reduce one unit. If the CD is another face card, the glider has crashed and all units aboard are reduce, however If a leader is aboard, all are KIA (killed in action).

Ground units can either move 1 hex or attack (not both). Two units of the same side may stack (a leader unit counts as 1 for stacking). Two opposing units may never stack. There are no Zones of Control. Wall - Combat and movement prohibited unless at a Main gate hex-side. Combat is voluntary.

Units have 2 combat factors, the 1st is the "Assault Factor (AF)" and the 2nd number is the "Fire Factor (FF)". how do you know which is used where? Easy. (see the chart to the right) If the enemy unit that is being attack is adjacent then the AF is used (1st number). If the unit being attack is 2 hexes away, then the FF is used. All Combat (non leader) units have a range of 2 hexes. Units may fire into, but not through bldgs and wall. Naval and Air support can fire upon any British unit anywhere as they have no range limit. The German Hvy Wpn (Heavy Weapons) unit can do combined assault attack if stacked with another unit and performing assault (AF) instead of attacking on it's own. -2 is the modifier or -1 if reduced to the combined assault attack.

Players will need a regular card deck with 1 joker. The German player activates on black cards and the British player activates on red cards. Make sure and shuffle those cards! And yes, both face cards, numbered cards and 1 joker are used. Each person can either take turns performing a Card Draw (CD) or just have one person doing it. This is how the game is played from movement to combat to air/naval support: Who gets to do what for: Movement: The color of the card drawn gives the person who owns it an activation(s) per the following: Odd # CD one unit can be activated. Even # CD two units can be activated Face CD three units can be activated. German activates on black cards and British activates on red cards. Remember the Joker is not counted in play until both sides has had one activation each. Combat: Draw 1 card - color of the drawn card doesn't matter. If a Face cards is drawn, either redraw the card or consider it a miss (attacking players option). Add the terrain modifiers and leader modifier if stack with attacking unit. Add card drawn number & terrain modifier & Leader minus the attacking units AF or FF. If this number is less than or equal to the Attackers AF or FF, the target is reduced. If reduced already, then it is eliminated (removed) from game play. If joker is drawn and both sides had an activation, turn is over. If not, then disregard the joker and draw again.

A Card Draw of odd number black, Ace or Jack, the Luftwaffe unit is available.

Luftwaffe unit can either: attack any one unit with FF of 3 or impose a +1 CD modifier on all British units in a hex and all adjacent hexes.

A Card Draw of even number black, Queen and King, the Italian Naval Support is available. Italian Naval Unit can: attack any British unit with a FF of 2. any CD of red cards (all) means no support is available.

These can be destroyed by a successful German Assault (AF), not Fire (FF) attack on the hex. Add +1 to combat roll if hex has a British unit (any status) in it. Leaders don't count as a British unit. If hex is vacant, German unit(s) can enter the hex and apply a -1 to the attack. Mark destroyed objectives hexes with a "ruin" marker (on back of German Glider counters).

The game turn represents 15 to 20 minutes of real time. each non-leader unit is a company in size. The game lasts for 6 turns.

it all comes down Add the following: Each Battery is worth 2 Victory Points. Searchlight and Non-Garrison British units are worth 1 Victory Point. Garrison British units are worth 0 Victory Points. Subtract 1 VP for each eliminated German unit. German player wins if they have 5 or more VPs. Any other result the British win.

Add or Subtract the following to the card draw (CD): Clear Hexes are 0 to the attack. Bldg hexes are +1 to the attack. Stacked Officer is -1 to the attack. Hvy Wpn can be -2 (or -1 if reduced), if stacked and used during Assault Fire (AF). If non-garrison British unit is in a Objective Hex, +1 to the attack Luftwaffe can impose a +1 CD on all British units in a hex and all adjacent hexes.

Complexity of the game = LOW with moderate overtones. Solitaire = HIGH (very little work is needed) Fun Level = VERY HIGH Nail biting = 8 fingers worth, starting on the 9th but it was saved. Length of typical full game = 1/2 hour (30 minutes) to 1+ hours. Out of the dozen or so games, it is pretty much even. The German starts out strong, but "lady luck" has a way of wiping out the gliders. Then the CDs. They can hurt when one only gets odd numbered cards.

The smaller coastal guns were composed of: